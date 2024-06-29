About Us

Welcome to Pete's Cart of Snacks, the food truck where flavor meets fun on four wheels! I'm Richard, the heart and soul behind the wheel, serving up a delicious mix of classic snacks with a twist that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. Pete's Cart of Snacks is more than just a food truck; it's a moving feast that brings joy and deliciousness to every stop. Our menu is a vibrant tapestry of flavors, crafted with love and the freshest ingredients. From savory delights like our signature loaded nachos and gourmet hot dogs to sweet treats that will make your heart sing, there's something for everyone at Pete's Cart of Snacks. But Pete's Cart is about more than just the food. It's about community, connection, and creating memorable experiences. Each location we visit is a new opportunity to bring people together, share stories, and make new friends. We're not just serving meals; we're serving smiles, one snack at a time.